 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' makes it's way to the Oscars

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

'Joyland' to release all across Pakistan on November 18

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland becomes Pakistan's official submission for Oscars by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee. 

Recently, Khoosat Films officially announced the wonderful news via social media. Taking it to their official Instagram handle, they wrote: “We are honoured and humbled that the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has chosen Joyland to be Pakistan official submission to the 95th Academy Awards.”

“This is the second time a Khoosat Films production has been selected by the committee for consideration at the Oscars. This year’s Oscar committee was chaired by Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmaker @sharmeenobaidchinoy, who has high hopes for the film getting the recognition it deserves, added Khoosat Films.”

The film earlier had its first premiere show at the Cannes 2022, where it received much appreciation and a standing ovation from the jury. Later on, it made its way to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Joyland features: Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed in the key roles. The film is slated to release on November 18, 2022 globally.  

