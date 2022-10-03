Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha collects INR 37.35 crore in opening weekend

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha has picked some pace at the box office after having a low opening day and has managed to collect INR 37.35 crore during the opening weekend of the film, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film managed to collect approximately INR 14.5 crore on Sunday, 15 per cent more than the previous day, which takes its total collection to INR 37.35 crore so far.

The film is expected to have more growth in its business considering a public holiday on coming Wednesday due to Dussehra.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.