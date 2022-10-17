 
pakistan
Monday Oct 17 2022
Azam Swati sent to jail on judicial remand in controversial tweets case

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference. PID/File
  • Court rejects FIA's request to extend Azam Swati's remand.
  • PTI senator sent on judicial remand.
  • Babar Awan claims Swati's is fractured.

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Monday sent PTI Senator Azam Swati to jail on judicial remand in the "controversial tweets" case.

The PTI leader was presented before senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir’s court after the expiry of his extended one-day physical remand.

During the hearing, Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was praying for the recovery of the tweet sent by Swati. He also claimed before the court that the senator had an injury on one of his fingers and had a fracture as well.

On the other hand, the prosecutor requested the court that a three-day physical remand of the senator be approved. But the court rejected the request and instead sent Swati to jail on judicial remand.

Before the senator was sent on judicial remand, his lawyer Awan had pleaded to the court to present his client before 1pm as he had to appear before another court.

The court had initially turned down Awan’s request but FIA was later asked to present Swati earlier, once his lawyer shared that he had to speak to him.

On Sunday, the court further extended the physical remand of the PTI leader Azam Khan Swati for one day.

Swati was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13, after which he was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand.

The agency's cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati later over the "controversial" tweets.

