Thursday Oct 13 2022
Azaz Syed

Controversial tweets: PTI leader Azam Swati arrested by FIA

Azaz Syed

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Former federal minister Azam Swati. —APP/File
  • Azam Swati arrested by FIA's Cybercrime Wing
  • He is taken into custody over his controversial tweets.
  • PTI condemns Swat's arrest.

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been arrested, Geo News reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

He was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier today from his home in the federal capital, they said.

The PTI lawmaker was arrested over his alleged controversial tweets after a case was filed by the agency's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) late last night.

Azam Swati has been accused of making statements against institutions and inciting people, the sources said.

Swati presented in court

The PTI leader, soon after his arrest was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court in the federal capital.

PTI's lawyer Ali Bukhari represented Swati in court.

At the outset of the court proceeding, the FIA officials requested the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of Swati for investigation.

However, Swati's counsel claimed that the "worst" torture was inflicted upon the senator. They stressed that Swati has been arrested only on "political grounds".

Later, the court partially accepted the FIA's plea, granting a two-day physical remand of Swati.

Swati is the third senior leader of the Imran Khan-led PTI who has been arrested by the FIA after Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Hamid Zaman. However, Nyazee and Zaman are being probed for their alleged involvement in the prohibited funding to the party.

PTI condemns arrest

Confirming the development, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar condemned the move and demanded that Swati be released immediately.

Smear campaign against state institutions

The PTI has often been accused by government functionaries of using social media against state institutions and running smear campaigns. 

In August, a report on negative propaganda against the army on social media following the Lasbela helicopter crash discovered 178 accounts linked to the party.

After an investigation, social media activists and their handlers were tracked down, according to sources. 

Over 2,350 posts were made through 580 accounts, and the campaign also included 18 Indian accounts. According to sources, cases will be filed against the accused under the applicable laws.

After an Army aviation helicopter went missing in Lasbela during a relief operation in flooded areas, a smear campaign was launched against the Pakistan Army, according to the report. 

PTI social media activists, on the other hand, have apologised for their actions, it added.

