 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Saif rules out deal with Taliban

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Saif rules out deal with Taliban

  • Barrister Saif says the Taliban returned without the government's consent. 
  • Says there is no deal with the Taliban leadership. 
  • Says he requests the Taliban to call back their fighters from Pakistan. 

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, refuted the impression that the provincial government allowed the Taliban to come to Swat under some conspiracy.

"The impression is misplaced that we let the Taliban return to Swat under some sort of conspiracy," he said, speaking to the media in Swat.

Barrister Saif said that he requests the Taliban leaders to call back their fighters, who are in Swat or any other part of Pakistan.

The assistant to the CM also ruled out a deal with the Taliban, saying some armed people came to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the negotiations stalled. The influx of Taliban fighters led to some incidents, he added. 

School van attacked in Swat

Earlier this month, an armed assailant fired at a school van, killing the van driver and injuring one student who was sitting in the front seat with the driver. The gun attack sparked protests by the relatives and neighbours of the victim who demanded justice. 

The attack came a day after the 10th anniversary of the shooting of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) when she was a schoolgirl.

The Swat Valley, where the attack took place, was once overrun by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who shot Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on a school bus in the same city ten years ago.

The area has seen a resurgence of TTP with a spike in attacks in recent weeks.

"The attacker fled the scene and a search operation has been launched," police official Ali Badshah told AFP, adding that the wounded boy was aged between 10 and 11.

Locals in Mingora, the city where the attack took place, fear it was carried out by the TTP but they have denied responsibility for Monday's shooting.

More From Pakistan:

PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan invited to join PTI

PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan invited to join PTI
Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking
Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour

Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour
Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama

Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama
Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto
SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case

SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case
NAB requests IHC to withdraw its appeals against Asif Zardari's acquittal in four cases

NAB requests IHC to withdraw its appeals against Asif Zardari's acquittal in four cases
TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan

TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan
SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail

SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail
Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC

Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC
Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues

Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues