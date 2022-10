Injured student shifted to hospital in Swat's Khwazakhela. —Screengrab

SWAT: In a shocking development armed men attacked a school van in the scenic valley of Swat killing the driver and injuring two students Monday.

As per details, armed men opened fire on the school van in Swat’s Char Bagh which killed the driver and injured students, police said.

The police are investigating the incident.