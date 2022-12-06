 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Anees Bazmi about 'Hera Pheri 3': 'The producers haven't told me about Kartik or Akshay'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Hera Pheri 3 might feature Kartik Aaryan to play Raju
'Hera Pheri 3' might feature Kartik Aaryan to play 'Raju'

Director Anees Bazmi talks about the casting of Hera Pheri 3, says he has no clue if Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan will be part of the film.

He said that he was approached to direct the film but the producers haven’t told him about Akshay and Kartik.

“I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So I asked them how do we work out the dates.”

Anees further revealed: “I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how.”

Previously, reports unveiled that Aaryan has been locked for the character of Raju in Hera Pheri 3 but he is yet to decide whether he wants to do the role or not.

According to ETimes, “The makers have assured him that his character is completely removed from Akshay Kumar’s character. Kartik has said yes in principle. But he will take a final call only after seeing the script.”

