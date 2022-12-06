 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to collect a crore on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero saw a drop in its business at the box office on the fourth day of its theatrical release as the film reportedly collected INR 0.8 crore, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 0.8 crore on its fourth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 6.8 crore in four days.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

