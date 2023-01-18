 
'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai

Shah Rukh Kahn and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Pathaan has become the first ever film to get the 9:00 am show at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy on the day of its release.

It is significant to mention here that Mumbai’s famous theatres Gaiety Galaxy, even on regular days, screen its first show at 12:00 pm.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed the news. Taking it to his Instagram handle, he wrote: “Pathaan morning show at Gaiety Bandra… For the first time since its inception in 1972 – a movie #Pathaan will be screened in the morning show [9 am] at the iconic Gaiety cinema, Bandra on 25 Jan 2023… #SRK fan club has booked the cinema to celebrate its grand release. #PathaanMovie.”

Keeping in notice the hype and excitement of the audience and fans, the makers decided to open the advance booking of the film in India five days before the release of the film .i.e. on January 20, reports IndiaToday.

Fans are looking forward to watch the biggest action film produced by Yash Raj Films in theatres. Before the release, Pathaan has received great response both in negative and positive terms. Let’s see what response it gets after the release. 

