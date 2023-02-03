 
Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married this week
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married this week.

The two of them became a rumored couple ever since they did Shershaah together. They never made their relationship official but since they dropped hints every now and then hence their marriage did not come as a surprise.

Sidharth and Kiara appeared in one film together back in 2021. In a recent interview he was asked what is that one thing he doesn’t like about Kiara, to which Student of The Year actor replied, “all her characters, that she is crying in every film. She is always - rona hamesha, aankho mein aansu (always crying, has tears in her eyes)."

Sidharth gave this statement during one of the promotional interviews of his recent release Mission Majnu. He was seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in this Netflix film. Whereas Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. 

