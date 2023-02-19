 
sports
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

St Patrick's High School celebrates Sports Extravaganza 2023

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

The picture shows students taking part in a sports event at St Patricks High School in Karachi. — Press release
The picture shows students taking part in a sports event at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. — Press release 

St Patrick's High School celebrated sports and sportsman spirit by organising the Sports Extravaganza 2023 in Karachi with students participating in different games. 

During the event, chief guest professor Dr Farhan Essa made his way into his alma mater and was greeted by the Rector Fr Mario Rodrigues, principal Anthony D’Silva and deputy principal Christine Martins. 

This was followed by the school scouts who presented the guard of honour. Students from various sections presented the chief guest and his mother Dr Sabbiah Essa with garlands and bouquets of flowers, welcoming the guests to the school. 

Dr Farhan Essa along with his mother being welcomed at the St Patricks High School. — Press release
Dr Farhan Essa along with his mother being welcomed at the St Patrick's High School. — Press release 

Dr Farhan was then called to unfurl the national flag while the choristers sang the national anthem and the institute's song. He then saluted the contingents of the five houses — Lobo, Cordeiro, Henderson, Raymond and Dalmatian. 

Ghazanfar, who is last year's super senior champion lit the Olympic flame with the torch during the opening of the games. 

Dr Farhan, while thanking for the invitation as the event concluded, announced the need of setting up an endowment fund for the school and requested all Patricians to contribute. 

He also said that he would love to work with the administration to build up this school once again. 

Later, the Archdiocese of Karachi's archbishop Benny Travas congratulated the administration of the school for a well-planned Sports Extravaganza 2023. He reminded the students to be bearers of peace and love which was the need of the time in the world and Pakistan. 

Rector Fr Mario said that the event was possible because of the full cooperation he received from the management, the staff and the students of the school.

In the end, the House Champions was given to Dalmatius House which scored 163 points, and the best athlete of the tournament was awarded to Mohammad Mustafa of Raymond house who scored a total of 18 points.

The picture shows students being pictured in a sports event at St Patricks High School in Karachi. — Press release
The picture shows students being pictured in a sports event at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. — Press release

The closing ceremony was performed by the chief guest.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Hapless Kings face Qalandars in PSL El Clasico today

Hapless Kings face Qalandars in PSL El Clasico today
PSL 2023: Confident Multan Sultans to take on Islamabad United today

PSL 2023: Confident Multan Sultans to take on Islamabad United today
PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss

PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss
PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi

PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi
Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters

Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023
PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi

PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi
Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side

Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side
PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings

PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi

PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi
KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

KK vs QG: Five stats you should know