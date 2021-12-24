 
pakistan
Friday Dec 24 2021
St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together

Friday Dec 24, 2021

A picture from the event held at St Patricks Boys High School.
St Patrick's Boys High School organised a Christmas get-together on December 21 to celebrate the festivity of the day and share the joy of the religious occasion. 

Teachers and students of St Patrick's Boys High School and those of other schools participated in the Christmas event. 

The get-together was organised by St Patrick's Boys High School Principal Anthony D'Silva and the respected committee members of the CBEK.

The event was a lively one with students and teachers enjoying a variety of activities such as tongue twisters, the lucky draw and dances.

The event was kept to remember the joys of Christmas and share it with one another. 

