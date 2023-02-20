Sonam Kapoor celebrates '6 months of Vayu' with an adorable video

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to baby Vayu in August 2022

Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu has turned six months old today; the actress shared an adorable video on this special occasion.

Even though, both Sonam and husband Aanad Ahuja has decided not to share pictures of their boy’s face, therefore she shared a glimpse of her darling boy with a picture and a video without disclosing his face.

In the picture the mother-son duo can be seen having their own little pajama party. Vayu wore a light yellow-coloured winters romper as he sits in his mother's lap. Meanwhile, the Ranjhana actor wore a bright yellow sleeping suit. Her hair are tied up neatly in a bun. The picture melted hearts of her beloved fans.

On the other hand, the video gave a glimpse of baby Vayu lying upside down wearing a white kurta and shalwar. He can be seen making efforts to get into a crawling posture while playing his toys, reports PinkVilla.

Kapoor wrote in the caption: “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Aanand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy on August 2022 and named him Vayu.

