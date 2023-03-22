 
PM vows to uproot terrorism after ISI brigadier’s martyrdom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the National Assembly. — Twitter/Files
Following the martyrdom of a high-ranking army officer in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that “terrorism will be uprooted” from the country “as it is against the very idea of Pakistan”.

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Burki and other soldiers. Our brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives protecting the country from the enemy forces,” tweeted PM Shehbaz while condoling with the bereaved families.

A day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, had shared the news of the martyrdom of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer Brigadier Barki during an intense fire exchange with terrorists near the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.

The military’s media wing had shared that seven others were injured during the gun battle.

According to the military's media wing, of those injured, two are critically wounded.

"Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland," the ISPR added.

This is the second time this year that a high-ranking ISI official has been martyred by terrorists.  

In January of this year, Naveed Sadiq and Nasir Hussain — the director and inspector of the ISI's Counter-Terrorism Wing, respectively — were martyred after the duo was attacked in Khanewal.

Sadiq was martyred at a time when he was on a mission to take down the network of a banned outfit operating from Afghanistan.

Both officials were posthumously awarded the Hilal-e-Shujaat and Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

