ISI brigadier martyred in South Waziristan shootout

A file photo of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki. — ISPR

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while seven others sustained injuries during an intense fire exchange with terrorists near the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, of those injured, two are critically wounded.

"Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland," the ISPR added.

The defence forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies pledged to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country, it further said.

Earlier today, the ISPR also confirmed the martyrdom of three soldiers in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on a police check-post in the general area of Khutti, DI Khan on the night between March 20-21.

The security forces, after receiving information about the terrorist attack, immediately cordoned off the area and blocked all possible escape routes, the ISPR said.

It added that the fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the general area of Saggu.

Last week, two children embraced martyrdom and two soldiers were injured during a gun battle between terrorists and security forces in South Waziristan's Zinghara area, according to the ISPR.

Moreover, on Sunday, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in the general area of Rehman Kahul to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terror incidents, including the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas in Balochistan.