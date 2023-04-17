 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

By
OCOur Correspondent

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

A woman uses a mobile device in San Francisco, California July 21, 2015. — Reuters
A woman uses a mobile device in San Francisco, California July 21, 2015. — Reuters 

  • Middle, lower-level management banned to carry smartphones. 
  • Only officers of rank of general manager, above would be allowed. 
  • Many employees strongly object to imposing ban on phones. 

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) has decided to beef up security measures by banning middle and lower-level management to carry smartphones in offices citing potential breaches of sensitive data, The News reported Monday. 

In view of the prevalent security situation, and threat alerts, the secretary of the state power utility issued a notification on April 14 saying that the officers of the rank of general manager and above, would only be allowed to carry smartphones (Android/ OS) inside office premises.

The general manager (security) has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the instructions in letter and spirit. The employees have been asked not to bring smartphones from today (Monday).

Any violation would be liable to be proceeded under Wapda Efficiency & Discipline (E&D) Rules 1978, as per the notification. 

However, officers posted in the Public Relations Department, Protocol Department, Security Department and Wapda Secretariat would be exempted from this office order. 

As per another circular, the authority has taken a serious view of the fact that official documents are frequently being shared on different social media platforms. 

All general managers must ensure the employees under their administrative control refrain from any such activity in the future, it said, adding any deviation from the instructions shall lead to proceedings under relevant conduct and cyber laws.

Meanwhile, many employees strongly objected to imposing a ban on carrying/using smartphones at the workplace. They called it an autocratic as well as ridiculous decision by the management, terming it a foolish act.

However, according to the management, the step is indispensable to ensuring enterprise security and employee productivity. 

The step was direly needed to check possible breaches of sensitive data, intentionally or not, via smartphone cameras and microphones, an official said. 

“So some sort of regulation on the use of smartphones is a step in the right direction as a smartphone can be used for capturing photos, videos and audio of sensitive information," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo
NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain

NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain
Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos

Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos
Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister

Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister
‘Caretaker govts not legal after 90 days’: Fawad pens letter to President Alvi

‘Caretaker govts not legal after 90 days’: Fawad pens letter to President Alvi
PTI govt deliberately slowed down development in Punjab: PM Shehbaz

PTI govt deliberately slowed down development in Punjab: PM Shehbaz
Pakistani student promotes Pak-China friendship through vlogs

Pakistani student promotes Pak-China friendship through vlogs
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer moves Supreme court against IHC verdict

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer moves Supreme court against IHC verdict
‘Mr Ten Percent’ should put country first and honour BB's legacy: Zalmay Khalilzad

‘Mr Ten Percent’ should put country first and honour BB's legacy: Zalmay Khalilzad
HEC given top priority as govt issues Rs129 billion for projects under PSDP

HEC given top priority as govt issues Rs129 billion for projects under PSDP
Overspeeding car crashed into Mufti Abdul Shakoor's vehicle, police report says

Overspeeding car crashed into Mufti Abdul Shakoor's vehicle, police report says
PM Shehbaz directs 'fast-paced completion' of development projects in Lahore

PM Shehbaz directs 'fast-paced completion' of development projects in Lahore