IT ministry launches 'GSMA Smartphone for All' programme





Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque addresses the launch ceremony. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan Wednesday announced to introduce a new programme for all citizens to have access to smartphones.



The development was announced during the launching ceremony of 'GSMA Smartphone for All' attended by the Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

Under this programme, citizens will be provided smartphones worth up to Rs100,000 on instalments.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that anyone would be able to get any smartphone by paying 20-30% of the cost.

Amin-ul-Haque added that those who want to make a purchase under this scheme on instalments will not be required to undergo a guarantee or documentation. It will be possible for them to acquire a smartphone with their identity card.

The minister further shared that smartphones worth Rs10,000 to Rs100,000 will be provided on three to 12 months instalments.

"If an individual does not pay their instalments, the phone will be locked and wouldn't be used anywhere in the world," Amin-ul-Haque said at the event.

The minister added that this scheme is aimed at ensuring a common man's access to smartphones and bringing small entrepreneurs toward e-commerce. However, he did not comment on when the programme will begin its course.

Commenting on technological advancements in Pakistan, the minister said: "More than 70 projects worth Rs65 billion are in progress to ensure connectivity facilities. No past government in Pakistan had thought about manufacturing mobile phones in the country. But due to the ministry of IT today, 29 companies in the country are making mobile phones."