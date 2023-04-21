Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park

(L-R) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bushra Bibi, Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi. — AFP/Instagram/APP/Files

Bushra Bibi, via her lawyer, sends nine-page letter to PM and CM.

Asks PM, CM to refrain authorities from conducting any operation.

Letter comes after LHC refused to entertain Bushra Bibi's plea.

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, warned Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that their offices will be responsible if an operation is carried out at the Zaman Park residence during the Eid ul Fitr holidays.



In a nine-page letter sent to the authorities via her counsel Azhar Siddique, the former first lady asked the PM and CM to “refrain the authorities from conducting any operation without adopting the due process of law”.

She requested the premier and chief minister under Articles 9, 14, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution.

The letter referred to the police action at Zaman Park on March 18 when Khan had left his Lahore residence for Islamabad to appear in a case. It added that the raid back then was conducted by a “platoon of officers” without the presence of a female police officer, as instructed by a court.

The letter states that Bushra Bibi was working on the “rehabilitation” of Zaman Park since the last attack and she has “serious apprehension” that the police are planning another operation during the Eid ul Fitr holidays which is why she approached the CM and PM.

The wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief warned the CM and the PM that if the operation is carried out then it would be a violation of Articles 10-A, 4 and 5.

“Furthermore, if any such operation is carried out at Zaman Park, Lahore or at any nearby place, the prime minister, chief minister and other officer(s) would be held responsible and appropriate actions or remedies shall be taken in due course of law and this representation(s) may be considered as a warning against taking any action in violation of fundamental rights which are in the negation of Article 10-A read with Articles 4 & 5 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973,” said the letter.

The letter comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition filed by Bushra a day earlier to "halt expected police action" at Zaman Park.

Bushra's petition had nominated the Ministry of Interior, the inspector general Punjab Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

It's not just Bushra that fears an operation at Zaman Park during the Eid holidays. Khan also fears that police action may be launched at Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.



During the hearing of a separate case at the LHC earlier this week, Khan had informed the court of his fears that another "operation" would be launched during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. Subsequently, the court directed police to not "harass" Khan.