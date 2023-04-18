LHC orders authorities not to 'harass' Imran Khan

Imran Khan present inside the courtroom. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday ordered the authorities to not "harass" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while hearing his plea seeking the details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation by the government at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore during Eid holidays.

The court earlier reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Khan.

The PTI chief appeared at the court himself for the hearing along with other leaders of his party.

The verdict stated that Khan should be treated according to the law as per the assurance given by the Punjab Government lawyer.

“Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” the court mentioned in its verdict.

A day earlier, Khan informed the provincial top court regarding fears that the government may launch a fresh “operation” during Eidul Fitr holidays at his Zaman Park residence in a bid to arrest him.

The PTI chairman shared his concerns during a hearing on his petition seeking details of cases registered against him across the country.

Meanwhile, the court has rejected the former prime minister’s request for holding an urgent hearing on the plea.

Khan’s case has been fixed for hearing on May 2, the court stated and added that there is no need for an urgent hearing.

More to follow...