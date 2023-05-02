 
amazing
Tuesday May 02, 2023
AI artist turns world leaders into rock stars

AI images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm, particularly in the art industry with its life-like illustrations floating across the internet time and again.

Artists have been experimenting with the technology creating art found fascinating, bizarre and creative by netizens. AI's swift entry into the art and visual industry has left several surprised with its meticulous graphics.

Following the fad, an artist named Jyo John Mulloor has created a series of AI images turning world leaders into rock stars.

To create the eccentric imagery, Mulloor has turned these political stalwarts into jazzy, guitar-playing musicians.

The leaders turned into art include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US president Barack Obama, former German chancellor Angela Merkel, and others.

Taking to his Instagram, the AI artist wrote: "Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars — the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert."

He highlighted how music transcends boundaries and brings world leaders, even those up against one another, at the same place.

"Witness leaders become legends and music transcends boundaries in this extraordinary event. Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert — a reality unlike anything you've ever known," the caption read

The artists' post has so far garnered over 30,000 likes and numerous reactions with netizens enjoying this rather peculiar avatar of these renowned politicians whose images appear immensely realistic.

