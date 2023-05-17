 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Biden's trip to Australia deferred as debt ceiling deadline looms

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response on January 22, 2021. AFP/File
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response on January 22, 2021. AFP/File

US President Joe Biden has postponed his planned trip to Australia due to stalled domestic debt ceiling negotiations. Biden will leave the US tomorrow to travel to Japan for a meeting of the G7, which Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also attending. 

Negotiations over the debt ceiling have reached a critical point, with Republicans asking for spending cuts in exchange for raising the limit, and the US Treasury set to run out of cash as soon as June 1.

Skipping the Australia visit after G7 moot in Japan, Biden will return directly to the US to engage in discussions with Republican politicians regarding the debt limit. 

The decision to prioritise negotiations comes as the US Treasury faces the possibility of running out of cash by June 1. The White House expressed its commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships, including the Quad, and indicated that alternative ways of engaging with Australia, the Quad, Papua New Guinea, and leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum would be explored. 

Additionally, President Biden extended an invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for an official state visit to the US at a later date. Albanese, who was planning to host the Quad summit, emphasized the economic benefits of the bilateral relationship with India and the closeness of Australia's partnership with Japan. 

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is anticipated to be a significant gathering in Australia, and it will take place at Sydney's Opera House on May 24. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby highlighted the importance of American credibility and leadership as he called on Congressional Republicans to raise the debt limit, invoking the understanding of world leaders in this matter. 

Albanese underscored the shared values between Australia, Japan, and the US, including commitments to democracy, human rights, free trade, and a rules-based order. The decision to postpone the trip marks a temporary delay in the US President's visit, which would have been the first by a US president in nearly a decade and the fifth time an American leader addressed Australia's parliament.

More From World:

Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing

Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing
Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit

Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit
Asif Hafeez extradited to US after fighting for six years

Asif Hafeez extradited to US after fighting for six years
People in misery as Mocha cyclone causes devastation in Myanmar

People in misery as Mocha cyclone causes devastation in Myanmar
US blasts India over ‘targeted’ attacks against Muslims

US blasts India over ‘targeted’ attacks against Muslims
Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by Virgin Islands

Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by Virgin Islands
WATCH: NYC Hospital worker allegedly taking bike from young black man video

WATCH: NYC Hospital worker allegedly taking bike from young black man
New Zealand hostel fire: Six confirmed dead, many still missing

New Zealand hostel fire: Six confirmed dead, many still missing
Macron announces France's offer to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Macron announces France's offer to train Ukrainian fighter pilots
FBI's handling of Trump-Russia investigation criticised in Durham report

FBI's handling of Trump-Russia investigation criticised in Durham report
New Mexico mass shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect deceased: authorities

New Mexico mass shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect deceased: authorities
US seeks condemnation from India over religious violence

US seeks condemnation from India over religious violence