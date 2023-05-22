PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand

PTI leader is addressing protesters outside Lahore's Jinnah House on May 9, 2023 in this still taken from a video. — Twitter

PTI leader physical remand approved in a case related to May 9 mayhem.

She was arrested by Lahore police on May 17 despite LHC order.

Yasmin is accused of delivering a speech against institutions.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) court in Lahore on Monday granted three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case related to the attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House during May 9 vandalism.

She was arrested by the Lahore police on May 17, despite the Lahore High Court (LHC) order to suspend the detention of PTI workers including Yasmin under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier today, the ATC judge announced the reserved verdict on the PTI’s leader petition seeking bail and remanded her in police custody on physical remand.

She is accused of delivering a speech against institutions during the May 9 violent protests triggered by the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The ATC judge has also directed the police to present the PTI leader before the court on May 25.

Rashid was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as she was wanted by the police in connection with three cases, as per police sources.

The cases against her were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations, and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

It is worth mentioning that Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to her deteriorating health conditions. Personnel from the Model Town division arrived to make her arrest. Given her unwell state, the police have decided to keep Dr Rashid under their custody at the hospital.

During the nearly three-day-long violent protests across the country, PTI supporters and workers allegedly attacked and ransacked public and military installations including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.