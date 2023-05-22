 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Naveen Ali

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand

By
Naveen Ali

Monday May 22, 2023

PTI leader is addressing protesters outside Lahores Jinnah House on May 9, 2023 in this still taken from a video. — Twitter
PTI leader is addressing protesters outside Lahore's Jinnah House on May 9, 2023 in this still taken from a video. — Twitter
  • PTI leader physical remand approved in a case related to May 9 mayhem.
  • She was arrested by Lahore police on May 17 despite LHC order.
  • Yasmin is accused of delivering a speech against institutions.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) court in Lahore on Monday granted three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case related to the attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House during May 9 vandalism.

She was arrested by the Lahore police on May 17, despite the Lahore High Court (LHC) order to suspend the detention of PTI workers including Yasmin under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier today, the ATC judge announced the reserved verdict on the PTI’s leader petition seeking bail and remanded her in police custody on physical remand.

She is accused of delivering a speech against institutions during the May 9 violent protests triggered by the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The ATC judge has also directed the police to present the PTI leader before the court on May 25.

Rashid was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as she was wanted by the police in connection with three cases, as per police sources.

The cases against her were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations, and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

It is worth mentioning that Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to her deteriorating health conditions. Personnel from the Model Town division arrived to make her arrest. Given her unwell state, the police have decided to keep Dr Rashid under their custody at the hospital.

During the nearly three-day-long violent protests across the country, PTI supporters and workers allegedly attacked and ransacked public and military installations including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

More From Pakistan:

NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws

NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws
'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir vows army stands united

'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir vows army stands united
National Games: PM Shehbaz assures support for promotion of sports, opportunities for youth

National Games: PM Shehbaz assures support for promotion of sports, opportunities for youth
Peshawar police detain prime suspect in Radio Pakistan attack case

Peshawar police detain prime suspect in Radio Pakistan attack case
Imran Khan asked to pay over Rs1.4m in taxes for Zaman Park residence

Imran Khan asked to pay over Rs1.4m in taxes for Zaman Park residence
Wickets falling: Ch Wajahat 'exits PTI' after withdrawing support for Ch Parvez Elahi

Wickets falling: Ch Wajahat 'exits PTI' after withdrawing support for Ch Parvez Elahi
Imran Khan advises supporters against vandalism in case of his arrest

Imran Khan advises supporters against vandalism in case of his arrest
PTI moves SC against trials in military courts, deployment of armed forces

PTI moves SC against trials in military courts, deployment of armed forces
Khadija Shah hasn’t surrendered yet: police

Khadija Shah hasn’t surrendered yet: police
Imran Khan challenges 3-member commission probing audio leaks

Imran Khan challenges 3-member commission probing audio leaks
Two girls' schools bombed in North Waziristan

Two girls' schools bombed in North Waziristan
Proceedings of audio leaks commission to be made public

Proceedings of audio leaks commission to be made public