Dr Yasmin Rashid among 17 women arrested again despite LHC order

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid being escorted out of an ambulance. Twitter

Lahore police have apprehended Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President and former Punjab health minister, followingthe Lahore High Court's decision to suspend the detention of 17 women, including her.

The government crackdown on the PTI continues as Dr Rashid's arrest is related to charges of riots that occurred during nationwide protests after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as she was wanted by the police in connection with three cases, as per police sources. The cases against her have been registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations, and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Yasmin Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to her deteriorating health conditions. Personnel from the Model Town division arrived to make her arrest. Given her unwell state, the police have decided to keep Dr Yasmin Rashid under their custody at the hospital.

The 17 women, including Dr Rashid, were scheduled to be released from Kot Lakhpat jail based on the high court's order.

Advocate Muhammed Rashid, speaking to the media outside the jail, shared that he had obtained the high court's release order for his female fellow. However, despite the court order, all the women were rearrested in different cases shortly after their release.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was transferred to the hospital due to her worsening health condition. According to party sources, she is experiencing respiratory problems.

Rashid was arrested on May 12 under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), as the police crackdown on PTI leaders showed no signs of slowing down and raids were carried out in Islamabad and Lahore, following increasingly violent protests by party supporters.

PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas said yesterday that the former minister had been hiding to avoid arrest.

"Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated. Her brother-in-law is still in police custody.

A number of cases were filed against Rashid, including that of an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's residence.

‘Immediate release’

The PTI has demanded that other senior members who are still incarcerated be released immediately.

“Our leadership and peaceful Pakistanis are still under arrest, we demand immediate release for all of them!” PTI tweeted.

Amongst the leaders still under arrest are Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the MPO.