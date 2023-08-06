WhatsApp group admins can now review reported messages

A man's hands are seen holding a smartphone showing WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature for group chats that will allow admins to review reported messages.

According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is releasing a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.16.18.

The feature is currently available to some beta testers, however, more people will be able to use it in the coming weeks.

— WaBetaInfo

This feature would allow admins to manage their groups in a better way by reviewing messages that are reported in the group chat. This feature would be available within the group settings screen.

The group participants, with this feature, will be able to report any message that they find to break the rules or be offensive.

The admins then have the option to "either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content". They might also remove the sender from the group.

The group environment feels safe and respectful with this feature and the admins can keep an eye on the group even when they are not active.

"The messages that need a review will be listed in a new section found in the group info screen, and anyone in the chat can easily send a message for review to the administrator by just opening the message options," said the WhatsApp watcher.



Those who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates will be able to use it.