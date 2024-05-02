 

Nasa braces for intense sun storms on Mars as solar maximum draws near

US space agency plans to learn how Mars turned into desert

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

 
Nasa to study effects of solar maximum on Mars for future missions. — Nasa/GFSC/SDO

As the much-anticipated solar maximum is to shower its radiation onto the celestial bodies of the solar system, Nasa is preparing to focus on Mars, Space.com reported.

The solar radiation will also hit Mars and it will be observed by the two spacecraft — MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) orbiter and Curiosity rover — that would contribute to the understanding of astronauts and will guide future missions to the Red Planet.

In the solar maximum, the sun’s activity reaches its peak with a transformation in its magnetic field, causing solar flares to erupt and emit strong radiations, that could cause radio and communications blackout on Earth. 

The solar maximum happens every 11 years.

Northern lights or aurora borealis are also caused by the charged particles coming from the sun during solar activity.

As Earth is saved by its magnetic field, Mars has no such thing to protect it, making the potential mission vulnerable to solar activity.

Shannon Curry, principal investigator for MAVEN, said in the statement: "For humans and assets on the Martian surface, we don't have a solid handle on what the effect is from radiation during solar activity."

"I'd actually love to see the 'big one' at Mars this year — a large event that we can study to understand solar radiation better before astronauts go to Mars."

The spacecrafts are to study how the particles reach and interact with Mars’ atmosphere to shield the mission from any damage.

Currently, there is a season starting on Mars as the planet is at its closest distance to the sun.

If dust season on Mars starts with solar flares hitting the planet, scientists would then grasp how the Red Planet became the desert.

More From Sci-Tech

Apple plans to release most advanced AI features in these products

Apple plans to release most advanced AI features in these products

Xbox misses Hi-Fi Rush success after pulling plug on 4 gaming studios

Xbox misses Hi-Fi Rush success after pulling plug on 4 gaming studios
Elon Musk's SpaceX preps Starship for 4th flight firing all 33 engines

Elon Musk's SpaceX preps Starship for 4th flight firing all 33 engines
Giant star set to explode anytime and you may see it

Giant star set to explode anytime and you may see it
Boeing under $200 million cyber extortion attack by LockBit

Boeing under $200 million cyber extortion attack by LockBit
Brain implant malfunctions may shatter Musk's Neuralink dream

Brain implant malfunctions may shatter Musk's Neuralink dream
Experts think 'Wall of Death' on moon may keep astronauts fit in low gravity

Experts think 'Wall of Death' on moon may keep astronauts fit in low gravity
After tyres, Nasa aiming to put levitating railway tracks on moon

After tyres, Nasa aiming to put levitating railway tracks on moon
Apple breaks tradition amid new iPad announcement

Apple breaks tradition amid new iPad announcement
Remarkable: Cosmic hand CG 4 revealed from 1,300 light years

Remarkable: Cosmic hand CG 4 revealed from 1,300 light years
James Webb Telescope gives insight into exoplanet's atmosphere

James Webb Telescope gives insight into exoplanet's atmosphere
iCube Qamar successfully deployed in orbit: official

iCube Qamar successfully deployed in orbit: official