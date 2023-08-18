You can now send HD photos on WhatsApp

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced that it has released a new feature that would allow users to share high-definition (HD) photos with their contacts.

The announcement was made by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A lot of people have been asking for this one! You can now share your photos in HD," he wrote along with a video.

Meanwhile, WaBetaInfo — the instant messaging app watcher — shared some highlights about the new feature in a post on X.

Latest highlights about HD photos

The HD option shows up only for photos that are considered good enough to be sent in high quality. If the compressed image quality isn't significantly different from the high-quality one, or the photo isn't very large in size, the HD option won't appear.

HD videos will be widely available to more users in the near future. However, it's already available to some users.

WhatsApp has no plans to natively bring this feature to photos shared via status updates.

Sending a photo by selecting the "high quality" option doesn't mean it will be sent in its original quality. There is still light compression. However, image dimensions are always preserved. If you're looking for a way to send a photo by preserving its quality, you should send it as a document.

