 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Tech desk

You can now send HD photos on WhatsApp

By
Tech desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters
The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced that it has released a new feature that would allow users to share high-definition (HD) photos with their contacts. 

The announcement was made by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"A lot of people have been asking for this one! You can now share your photos in HD," he wrote along with a video. 

Meanwhile, WaBetaInfo — the instant messaging app watcher — shared some highlights about the new feature in a post on X. 

Latest highlights about HD photos

  • The HD option shows up only for photos that are considered good enough to be sent in high quality. If the compressed image quality isn't significantly different from the high-quality one, or the photo isn't very large in size, the HD option won't appear.
  • HD videos will be widely available to more users in the near future. However, it's already available to some users. 
  • WhatsApp has no plans to natively bring this feature to photos shared via status updates.
  • Sending a photo by selecting the "high quality" option doesn't mean it will be sent in its original quality. There is still light compression. However, image dimensions are always preserved. If you're looking for a way to send a photo by preserving its quality, you should send it as a document. 

WhatsApp is a widely used app which has millions of users. It is a major platform for sharing all sorts of data including pictures and videos within a few seconds. 

The messaging app keeps bringing new updates and features to the application to make the user experience better and smoother. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Why are days on Mars getting shorter? Here's what Nasa InSight says

Why are days on Mars getting shorter? Here's what Nasa InSight says
AI-run influence campaigns on rise amid limited impact: Google-owned firm

AI-run influence campaigns on rise amid limited impact: Google-owned firm

Beware! New AI tool can steal passwords by listening to keystrokes

Beware! New AI tool can steal passwords by listening to keystrokes
Russia's Luna-25 probe to make grand entry into moon's orbit soon

Russia's Luna-25 probe to make grand entry into moon's orbit soon
AI chatbot's bizzare Snapchat story alarms users

AI chatbot's bizzare Snapchat story alarms users
Nasa's Webb Telescope captures mysterious cosmic question mark in deep space

Nasa's Webb Telescope captures mysterious cosmic question mark in deep space
Discord.io Breach: Service suspended as hacker steals 760k users' data

Discord.io Breach: Service suspended as hacker steals 760k users' data

NASA confirms July 2023 as hottest month on record — and it's our fault

NASA confirms July 2023 as hottest month on record — and it's our fault
James Webb Space Telescope locks eerie looks of early universe

James Webb Space Telescope locks eerie looks of early universe
Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands

Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands
Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'

Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'
Answering the elusive: What do women (in tech) want?

Answering the elusive: What do women (in tech) want?