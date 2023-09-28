 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Tech desk

TikTok's initiative to showcase Pakistan tourism amasses 2.3 billion views

By
Tech desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

TikTok introduces a dedicated #GhoomoPakistan travel hub on the platform that includes details of scenic routes, travel tips and hotel recommendations. — TikTok
TikTok introduces a dedicated #GhoomoPakistan travel hub on the platform that includes details of scenic routes, travel tips and hotel recommendations. — TikTok

Popular video-sharing app TikTok's initiative "#GhoomoPakistan", launched to showcase Pakistan's hidden treasures, rich culture and stunning landscapes, has concluded with resounding success, amassing a staggering 2.3 billion video views.

According to an official statement issued by the social app, the two-month-long campaign enthralled audiences with exciting content that highlighted Pakistan's tourism and travel experiences from all provinces of the country.

"As the campaign concludes today on World Tourism Day, TikTok not only achieved exceptional engagement but also played its part in showcasing Pakistan as a compelling destination for global travellers."

As per the communique, the platform launched the #GhoomoPakistan campaign with the objective of advocating responsible tourism and dispelling myths that have obscured Pakistan's potential as a tourism hotspot.

Its core mission was to unveil lesser-explored travel destinations and spotlight the diverse beauty, history, culture, and art that Pakistan offers.

TikTok recognised the immense potential in local talent and partnered with four top creators, providing them the opportunity to explore Pakistan's most enchanting regions.

Rana Hamza Saif embarked on a journey encompassing Islamabad, Skardu, and Hunza. Zenith, known as "The Motorbike Girl," ventured through Islamabad, Neelum Valley, and Arang Kel, while Zernab Shastri and Minahil Malik delved into the beauty of Swat, Malam Jabba, and Kalam.

These creators brought to life diverse stories from different terrains, capturing breathtaking landscapes along the way.

Moreover, TikTok also partnered with over 15 local travel creators and featured more than 100 creators’ videos that exemplified what Pakistan has to offer as a tourist destination.

These creators shared their journeys through all the provinces of Pakistan, revealing unique routes, undiscovered treasures, must-try local eateries, and heartwarming stories of the people they encountered along the way, in their TikTok videos.

As part of the campaign, TikTok introduced a dedicated #GhoomoPakistan travel hub on the platform that included details of scenic routes, travel tips, hotel recommendations, and a special section focusing on the rich culinary offerings found across Pakistan.

The hub served as a one-stop resource for travellers seeking to explore the country's hidden gems.

"Travel remains a very popular vertical and we're excited to see the impact we have been able to create through our #GhoomoPakistan campaign," Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok Saif Mujahid said upon the successful conclusion of the campaign.

He said that the platform celebrated Pakistan's diversity and beauty along with its community of creators in Pakistan.

"The campaign also underscored the significance of responsible tourism, cleanliness, respect for local cultural values, and the vital role of sustainable tourism in preserving the environment and enriching local communities," he added. 

More From Sci-Tech:

ChatGPT unchained: OpenAI's chatbot given complete access to internet data

ChatGPT unchained: OpenAI's chatbot given complete access to internet data
WATCH: Meta's AI-fuelled chatbots bring celebrities to your private conversations

WATCH: Meta's AI-fuelled chatbots bring celebrities to your private conversations
Blow to TikTok: Indonesia bans e-commerce transactions, citing danger to offline vendors

Blow to TikTok: Indonesia bans e-commerce transactions, citing danger to offline vendors
WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win video

WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win
Happy birthday, Google: Special 'G25gle' doodle marks 25th anniversary of tech giant video

Happy birthday, Google: Special 'G25gle' doodle marks 25th anniversary of tech giant
Unbe-leaf-able: ‘Doctor Dolittles’ of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?

Unbe-leaf-able: ‘Doctor Dolittles’ of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?
Spotify joins AI race with new feature that translates podcasts in host's voice

Spotify joins AI race with new feature that translates podcasts in host's voice
Apple sends iPhone 12 update to French authorities to address radiation concerns

Apple sends iPhone 12 update to French authorities to address radiation concerns
WATCH: Harrowing audio of doomed Apollo 1 mission's last minutes freaks out netizens video

WATCH: Harrowing audio of doomed Apollo 1 mission's last minutes freaks out netizens
Rock star scientist: How Queen guitarist Brian May helped Nasa bring Bennu sample to earth

Rock star scientist: How Queen guitarist Brian May helped Nasa bring Bennu sample to earth
ChatGPT evolves: Get ready for real-time voice chats and image interaction

ChatGPT evolves: Get ready for real-time voice chats and image interaction
Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims to have breached ‘all Sony systems’

Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims to have breached ‘all Sony systems’