TikTok's initiative to showcase Pakistan tourism amasses 2.3 billion views

TikTok introduces a dedicated #GhoomoPakistan travel hub on the platform that includes details of scenic routes, travel tips and hotel recommendations. — TikTok

Popular video-sharing app TikTok's initiative "#GhoomoPakistan", launched to showcase Pakistan's hidden treasures, rich culture and stunning landscapes, has concluded with resounding success, amassing a staggering 2.3 billion video views.



According to an official statement issued by the social app, the two-month-long campaign enthralled audiences with exciting content that highlighted Pakistan's tourism and travel experiences from all provinces of the country.

"As the campaign concludes today on World Tourism Day, TikTok not only achieved exceptional engagement but also played its part in showcasing Pakistan as a compelling destination for global travellers."

As per the communique, the platform launched the #GhoomoPakistan campaign with the objective of advocating responsible tourism and dispelling myths that have obscured Pakistan's potential as a tourism hotspot.

Its core mission was to unveil lesser-explored travel destinations and spotlight the diverse beauty, history, culture, and art that Pakistan offers.

TikTok recognised the immense potential in local talent and partnered with four top creators, providing them the opportunity to explore Pakistan's most enchanting regions.

Rana Hamza Saif embarked on a journey encompassing Islamabad, Skardu, and Hunza. Zenith, known as "The Motorbike Girl," ventured through Islamabad, Neelum Valley, and Arang Kel, while Zernab Shastri and Minahil Malik delved into the beauty of Swat, Malam Jabba, and Kalam.

These creators brought to life diverse stories from different terrains, capturing breathtaking landscapes along the way.

Moreover, TikTok also partnered with over 15 local travel creators and featured more than 100 creators’ videos that exemplified what Pakistan has to offer as a tourist destination.

These creators shared their journeys through all the provinces of Pakistan, revealing unique routes, undiscovered treasures, must-try local eateries, and heartwarming stories of the people they encountered along the way, in their TikTok videos.

As part of the campaign, TikTok introduced a dedicated #GhoomoPakistan travel hub on the platform that included details of scenic routes, travel tips, hotel recommendations, and a special section focusing on the rich culinary offerings found across Pakistan.

The hub served as a one-stop resource for travellers seeking to explore the country's hidden gems.

"Travel remains a very popular vertical and we're excited to see the impact we have been able to create through our #GhoomoPakistan campaign," Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok Saif Mujahid said upon the successful conclusion of the campaign.

He said that the platform celebrated Pakistan's diversity and beauty along with its community of creators in Pakistan.

"The campaign also underscored the significance of responsible tourism, cleanliness, respect for local cultural values, and the vital role of sustainable tourism in preserving the environment and enriching local communities," he added.