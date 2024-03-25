 
Drake fires up crowd for Lil Wayne's set on ‘It's All A Blur Tour'

Web Desk
Monday, March 25, 2024

File Footage

Drake called out audience for their underwhelmed reception of hip hop idol Lil Wayne during the Its All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?

On an electrifying night, Drizzy was joined by his longtime partner Lil Wayne on stage during a performance in Sunrise, Florida. The show marked Weezy’s first stop of six nights alongside Champagne Papi and J. Cole.

However, as the electrified crowd was joined by Wayne belting out his greatest hit, it delivered an unenthusiastic response, prompting Drake to make a dramatic entrance and hail his idol.

“Hold on, hold on, because these are my favourite moments in life right now," the Canadian rapper exclaimed, hyping up the audience.

"From the top of the mountain emerged the m*****f****** greatest rapper of all time. Florida, if y’all don’t make some f****** noise for my brother, Lil Wayne, in here tonight,", he added as the crowd erupted in thunderous applause.

Despite the minor setback, the dynamic duo delivered a powerhouse performance, setting the arena on fire and marking a memorable night in hip-hop history with fans left in awe of their enduring camaraderie.

