SSP Rao Anwar gets clean chit after investigation: sources

KARACHI: SSP Rao Anwar, who was suspended for arresting Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan among other charges, has been handed a clean chit after completion of investigation, sources informed on Wednesday.

An investigative team, formed after the arrest of Izharul Hassan, has cleared Rao Anwar of the charges, the sources said. DIG Dr Jamil Ahmed headed the team which investigated the charges against the former SSP Malir.

A report on the investigation and its findings will be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the sources added.

Earlier this month, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had reportedly ordered an investigation against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on five serious charges. The charges included land grabbing, mistreatment of subordinates, supervision of illegal sand business, leaking of report to a newspaper about the raid on Khawaja Izhar’s residence and holding of a press conferences despite being banned from doing so.

In November, Sindh Government had reinstated SSP Rao Anwar but he was not deputed anywhere yet.

In September, police had arrested Khawaja Izharul Hassan from his residence in Karachi's Buffer Zone area. He was handcuffed and taken away by the then SSP Malir Rao Anwar in an Armoured Personnel Vehicle (APV).

Television footage available with Geo News showed MQM Pakistan chairman Farooq Sattar trying to shove away policemen who dragged away Izharul Hassan.

Rao Anwar was later suspended by CM Sindh, who had said that the SSP's method was wrong.

0



0





