Famed drifter Ahmad Daham to visit Karachi

KARACHI: In an attempt to promote drifting skills among Pakistani drifters and drifting fans, the international drifter Ahmad Daham will be arriving in Karachi for his first ever Pakistan tour this month.

According to organisers, Ahmad will arrive in Karachi on 24th of this month.

“I am looking forward to visiting Pakistan. I can't wait to meet the drifters and drifting fans in Pakistan,” said Ahmad Daham in a statement issued by the organisers on Wednesday.

Daham will kick-off his Pakistan tour with showcasing his skills in Karachi followed by Lahore where he'll conduct Car Park Drift Workshop with local drifters on the 28th of December, 2016.

“Ahmad Daham will talk about new skills and techniques trending in the global drifting community during the workshop in Lahore,” said the organisers’ representative Maria Mahesar.

Ahmad Daham will also travel to Balochistan to shoot a clip in which he'll showcase some of his best drifting skills using the famous 'Princess of Hope' in the province as the cultural backdrop.

