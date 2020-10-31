Can't connect right now!
538
undecided
JOE BIDEN
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
0
0
DONALD TRUMP
REPUBLICAN PARTY
0
0
Joe Biden
President
kamala Harris
Vice President
Donald Trump
President
Mike Pence
Vice President
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race
When can we expect results for US election 2020?
No vote for Trump: Biden in the lead as village of 12 kicks off US Election 2020
US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest
Wrecking ball: A look at Donald Trump's campaign to 'fix' America ahead of US Elections 2020
More Stories
Where to vote and where are polling stations located in every state?
US election 2020: Joe Biden leads in polls, Donald Trump close in swing states
US election 2020: Trump, Biden make late push as early voting gathers momentum
US election 2020: What is the deadline to register my vote?
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris - On the cusp of US election history
US Election 2020: Mike Pence - The calm to Trump’s storm
US Election 2020: What is Joe Biden’s 100-day agenda?
US Election 2020: Biden knocks Trump as rivals barnstorm heartland in election finale
US Election 2020: Long in Trump's shadow, Vice President Mike Pence set to emerge
US Election 2020: Trump derides doctors as COVID surges
US Election 2020: Sign of the times: Biden, Trump fans steal, damage placards
US Election 2020: Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells
