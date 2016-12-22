Trump calls for veto of UN resolution on halting Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday echoed Israel's call for a veto on a UN Security Council draft resolution to halt settlements, saying it "puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."
"Peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement released by his transition team.
