COAS visits ISPR office, lauds its role as an institution

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the office of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to ISPR, the outgoing Director General Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, briefed the army chief on the role and function of the institutions.

Army Chief appreciated the role of ISPR as an institution. He also interacted with the officers and staff.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, Vice Chief of General Staff Major General Azhar Saleh, and Director General designate ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor were also present.

