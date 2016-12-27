Army will continue to perform its role towards national security: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday vowed that Pakistan Army will continue to perform its role towards national security, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS General Qamar Bajwa was addressing officers of Rawalpindi Garrison at GHQ auditorium earlier today. The Army Chief, in his address, focused on professional matters and security challenges facing the country.

COAS General Qamar Bajwa acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in strengthening the institution, particularly during Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He also shared his thoughts about the prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan, its Armed Forces and the way forward, ISPR said.

