Health advisory for Chickungunya disease issued

KARACHI: Authorities issued an advisory to citizens for prevention against the Chikungunya disease which has affected several hundred patients this month.

The disease spread by mosquitos is marked by high fever, pain in joints, red spots, nausea and headache, the notification states.

Citizens should avoid mosquitos and keep clean to avoid the virus, it states, adding that mosquito nets and mosquito repellant sprays should be used.

The health ministry added that the virus grows in stagnant water bodies so water-containers should always be covered.

Patients affected by Chikungunya should increase intake of fruits and water.

