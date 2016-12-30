Print Story
‘Humanity Love’ coming soon: Taher Shah speaks from the shadows

After almost a 10-day hiatus from Twitter, Taher Shah, who had reportedly fled abroad after receiving death threats, seems to have found Internet access from his undisclosed location. In a tweet last night, the music icon announced to release a “’Humanity Love’ Message” just before 2016 ends, as part of his New Year resolution.

While the nature of this message is unclear, and it is not confirmed if it will be a new music video, Taher Shah most likely penned it before he left Pakistan. Nevertheless, the possibility of his return to country or exiting the music industry cannot be ruled out either.

Interestingly, Shah tweeted an advice to his fans on December 20, advising them to “never get so busy making a living that” they lose out on living their lives.

Shah had requested authorities to provide him adequate security in light of the threatening phone calls he had received. However, failing to prompt a satisfactory response, he opted to fly out of Pakistan.

The music icon rose to fame after his song “Eye to Eye” debuted on social media, garnering quite mixed reactions. His second song “Mankind’s Angel” featured his family, while he was seen garbed in brightly-coloured gowns.

It is yet to be seen how uplifting this resolution will be for music aficionados, considering how so many legendary musicians were snatched away by death this year.

