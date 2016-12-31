SARGODHA: At least two alleged kidnappers were gunned down in a village near Sargodha on Saturday, informed police.
According to police, the two suspects were killed in 21 Janoobi, while their other two accomplices managed to flee from the spot, a body of a hostage was also found from their residence. The deceased Atif Nazir was kidnapped on August 16.
Two alleged kidnappers gunned down in Sargodha was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Tv, Kidnappers, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Kidnapping, Shootout, Sargodha. Permanent link to the news story "Two alleged kidnappers gunned down in Sargodha" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125603-Two-alleged-kidnappers-gunned-down-in-Sargodha
.