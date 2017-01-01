‘King’ Taher Shah’s Humanity Love treats fans to burst of romantic poetry

It turns out that curly-haired music icon Taher Shah was actually referring to a new video in his December 29 tweet after all. In the latest video, the self-proclaimed Angel graces his fans with brief poetry that talks about confession of love.

In the entire video, the cameras pan around Shah, who sits dressed royally in golden high-collared robes and silky pyjamas, as he recites self-composed verses and pets a white Persian cat. This time around, he has tied up his waist-length hair into a tight bun over his head.

The video is minimalistic in the sense that it has a golden-white theme. The singer speaks from his golden throne, while a gold-leaved tree – hinting on autumn-like wistfulness – stands drooped against a well-lit white background.

Here’s the new music video:

