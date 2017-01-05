Print Story
PTI leader Asad Umar admitted to hospital in Karachi

Pakistan
KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar was shifted to a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, informed his party`s spokesperson.

MPA Khurram Sherzaman said that Umar, after arriving at Karachi`s Jinnah International Airport from Islamabad, was immediately taken to a private hospital as he was facing severe headache due to high blood pressure. However, according to the family sources, Umar, at the present time, is not seriously ill and it is nothing severe.

Asad Umar resigned as CEO of Engro Corporation on 19 April 2012 and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan for NA-48 Islamabad in a 2013 by-election

