Basit Ali to continue serving as selector junior team

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced to retain former test cricketer Basit Ali as selector junior team.

Earlier, the cricket board`s chairman, Shahryar Khan, relieved Ali from his duties as the women's cricket team head coach and junior team selector. The Chairman's decision came after he held separate meetings with Basit Ali and Mahmood Hamid in Karachi, following a scuffle between the two during a domestic tournament last week in which Basit Ali had slapped Mahmood Hamid.

Although the two had reconciled, Basit Ali admitted to an intent to physically harm Mahmood Hamid, the press release stated.

