Commander US Forces in Afghanistan calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM), General John W. Nicholson called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During their meeting, COAS appreciated the role of erstwhile International Security Force (ISAF) and RSM Force for peace and stability in neighbouring Afghanistan.

General Bajwa acknowledged continuous support of RSM to enable Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) for enhancing the capacity and capability to independently tackle security challenges in Afghanistan. COAS emphasised requirement of Pak –Afghan bilateral border security mechanism for which RSM can play important role.

Later, General John Nicholson and General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Miranshah, North Wazirastan Agency. General Nicholson was briefed by General officer commanding, on Operation Zarb-e- Azb and progress on the socio-economic activities including return of TDPs. Visitors were taken to Miranshah bazaar where they saw the development work being undertaken by Pakistan Army.

General John Nicholson appreciated successful operations conducted by Pakistan Army. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination.

Earlier on arrival at Miranshah, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt commander Peshawar Corps received the visiting Generals.

