Claudio Ranieri was named FIFA's best men's coach of 2016 on Monday, after leading Leicester City to a fairytale Premier League title triumph.

The Italian beat out France's Zinedine Zidane, who steered Real Madrid to the Champions League title in his first year as manager and Fernando Santos, Portugal's manager for the country's Euro 2016 championship.

