Air India ranks world’s third worst airline, PIA not on list

Indian national flag-carrier Air India was named world’s third-worst airline by aviation insights company FlightStats which puts together a list of the international airlines with the best on-time performance records.

And yes, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was not included in the list despite facing severe criticism in Pakistan.

Here is the complete list along with the likelihood of getting delayed:

10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3 percent

9. Korean Air – 31.74 percent

8. Air China – 32.73 percent

7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42 percent

6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8 percent

5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46 percent

4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33 percent

3. Air India – 38.71 percent

2. Icelandair – 41.05 percent

1. El Al – 56 percent

The company also listed world’s best airlines as well.

10. Qantas – 15.7 percent

9. TAM Linhas Aéreas – 14.93 percent

8. Delta Air Lines – 14.83 percent

7. Singapore Airlines – 14.55 percent

6. ANA – 14.46 percent

5. Austrian – 14.26 percent

4. Qatar Airways – 13.66 percent

3. JAL – 12.2 percent

2. Iberia – 11.82 percent

1. KLM – 11.47 percent

According to Jim Hetzel, vice president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, compiling the list is no small feat. The only comparable resource is the monthly report (PDF) that the U.S. Department of Transportation puts out on major domestic carriers, relying uniquely on self-reported data from the biggest carriers in the United States; it doesn’t factor in any of those airlines’ international flights.

“We stitch data together from 500 different sources,” Hetzel told Bloomberg.

Among those sources are flight-tracking and positional services, airport runway times, radar services, airline records, airport data, and such governing bodies as Eurocontrol and the Federal Aviation Administration. “All of these pieces come in in different formats, all with different elements of value, and a lot of times the sources don’t agree,” said Hetzel.

