At least nine dead in Kandahar blast, UAE envoy wounded

KANDAHAR: At least nine people were killed in an explosion in the governor's compound in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province Tuesday during a visit by the UAE ambassador, local media reported.

The UAE foreign ministry said envoy Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi and other UAE diplomats were wounded in the "terrorist attack". Afghanistan's Tolo News said the blast left nine people dead and 16 others wounded.

The governor's spokesman, Sameem Khpalwak, who was among those wounded in the attack, said the incident took place during a meeting between senior officials and diplomats from the UAE embassy.

Kandahar police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq, one of the most feared anti-Taliban commanders in Afghanistan, was present at the meeting but was unharmed in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The latest attack comes hours after twin Taliban blasts struck near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, killing at least 21 people and wounding 45 others.

Taliban insurgents immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul bombings, which struck as employees were exiting the parliament complex.

"The first explosion happened outside the parliament... a number of innocent workers were killed and wounded. It was caused by a suicide bomber on foot," Zabi, an injured parliament security guard, told AFP.

"The second one was a car bomb. It was parked on the other side of the road and flung me back when it detonated," he said.

The blasts left 21 people dead and 45 others wounded, most of them civilians including parliament employees, a security official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Another security official said the explosions had left "dozens of people dead".

Around 70 wounded people had been rushed to hospitals, a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

The blasts went off near a parliament annexe, which houses offices of some lawmakers.

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the explosions targeted a vehicle belonging to Afghanistan's main intelligence agency.

The Taliban are pressing ahead with nationwide attacks despite the onset of winter, when fighting usually ebbs, as international efforts to jumpstart peace talks falter.

Repeated bids to launch peace negotiations with the Taliban have failed, with a fierce new fighting season expected to kick off in the spring.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the volatile southern province of Helmand, killing seven people, the local police chief said.

The attacks underline concerns over growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where around 10,000 US troops are assisting struggling Afghan forces to combat a resilient Taliban insurgency along with Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants.

Afghanistan last week welcomed the Pentagon's decision to deploy some 300 US Marines to Helmand, where American forces engaged in heated combat until their mission ended in 2014.

The Marines will head to the poppy-growing province this spring to assist a NATO-led mission to train Afghan forces, in the latest sign that foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the worsening conflict.

