Jimmy Adams appointed new West Indies cricket director

AFP (File Photo)

ST. JOHN´S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: West Indies turned to former batsman Jimmy Adams to help rebuild the side as he was named their new director of cricket on Tuesday after signing a three-year deal.

Adams played 54 Test matches for the Caribbean side and will be able to draw upon a wealth of experience as he turns his focus to overseeing the development of West Indies cricket at all levels.

The 49-year-old returned to Jamaica after ending a five-year spell as head coach of English county side Kent last October.

"I am very excited to be directly involved in Caribbean cricket once again, and I look forward to working with all those committed to moving the game forward in the West Indies," Adams said in a West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) statement.

He replaces Englishman Richard Pybus who had been in the position since November 2013.

However, the West Indies are still without a head coach after the departure of Phil Simmons in September, just five months after their stunning World T20 triumph.

