COAS urges troops to uphold Army's dignity through selfless devotion

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Pakistan Army is a great institution and urged officials and troops to uphold its dignity by selflessly performing their duties, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The COAS on Thursday arrived at Para Ranges in Jhelum, where he witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition, the ISPR said in a statement. A total of 667 marksmen - both civilian and servicemen - participated in the four-week-long event.

The unique thing about the event was that 86 war-wounded officers and troops also participated in the competition, it said.

Appreciating performance of partakers, General Qamar Javed Bajwa desired that with more focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.

Later, the army chief addressed officers at Kharian Garrison and lauded them for their contributions in counterterrorism operations as part of operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The COAS paid rich tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and to those as well who got wounded while defending the motherland.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.

