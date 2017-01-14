Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight to be decided in next few weeks, says Promoter

Related Stories Boxer Amir Khan planning comeback with big wins after injury

LONDON: English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn held negotiations with British Boxer Amir Khan’s team this week and has drawn up two possible dates of May 20 or May 27 for the long-awaited domestic clash against Kell Brook.

"Kell is going to box in May, and really who he boxes is going to be decided in the next couple of weeks,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Amir Khan wants to fight him at 147 pounds. Good thinking, because that’s Amir Khan’s best chance to beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook will fight Amir Khan at 147 pounds.”

“The Khan fight remains the No 1 priority, it has been for three years,” he said

Meanwhile, Amir Khan has suggested he would prefer to take a warm-up fight in April.

