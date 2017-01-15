COAS calls Afghan President, suggests robust border management mechanism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday made a telephone call to President Ashraf Ghani, suggesting a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border.

General Bajwa also condoled the loss of life during the call in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

He expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathised on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years.

COAS reiterated Pakistan's cooperation with the Afghan government and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region.

He emphasised that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.

COAS suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border.

He said that the elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game. Both nations should rather focus on capitalising upon the gains of successful Zarb e Azb in Pakistan.

President Ashraf Ghani thanked General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.

