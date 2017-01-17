Report holds judge’s wife responsible for torture on Tayyaba

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry report has found Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of indirect criminal negligence.

According to sources, the report prepared by DIG operations Kashif Alam stated that Tayyaba’s medical report confirms torture marks on her body. There are 22 torture marks on her body, it said.

The report raised the question how it was possible that the Additional Sessions Judge remained unaware of torture being meted out to Tayyaba. He knew about the torture all along, the report says.

Painting the crime as an accident and making Tayyaba disappear is a violation of law, the report said.

Employing Tayyaba as maid in his house was illegal, the report further said.

The report added that it is fraudulent to have an illiterate person sign a truce agreement.

The report concluded that evidence and Tayyaba’s statements confirm she was tortured.

Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife on Monday had denied torturing 10-year-old maid.

Both accused in their statement to the police —a copy of which has been obtained by Geo News — said that they took Tayyaba’s custody to take care of their 1.5-year-old baby.

Judge Khurram Ali Khan in the statement said that her wife is a kind-hearted person and treated Tayyaba like her own child.

Khurram said that he paid the parents of the girl Rs12, 000 and had filed a missing report the very next day when Tayyaba went missing on December 27.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that Tayyaba will stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes, an orphanage, till her parents are identified.

