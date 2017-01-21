Terrorists will fail in attempt to regain lost relevance: COAS

Related Stories At least 25 killed, over 30 injured in Parachinar market blast

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that terrorists will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance.

The Army chief’s statement was tweeted by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor following the bombing in Parachinar which claimed the lives of 25 people.

General Bajwa has directed for quick evacuation and best medical care to the victims of Parachinar blast.

COAS directs for quick evacuation, best medical care to victims of Parachinar blast. Ts will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance. pic.twitter.com/WCGhyk19Wr — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 21, 2017

The blast in Parachinar occurred early morning around 8:50AM at the city's Eidgah market, where a large number of people were shopping for fruits and vegetables. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

