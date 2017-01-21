Print Story
X

Terrorists will fail in attempt to regain lost relevance: COAS

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Terrorists will fail in attempt to regain lost relevance: COAS
File Photo

Related Stories

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that terrorists will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance.

The Army chief’s statement was tweeted by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor following the bombing in Parachinar which claimed the lives of 25 people.

General Bajwa has directed for quick evacuation and best medical care to the victims of Parachinar blast.

The blast in Parachinar occurred early morning around 8:50AM at the city's Eidgah market, where a large number of people were shopping for fruits and vegetables. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terrorists will fail in attempt to regain lost relevance: COAS was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Coas, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army, Parachinar Blast, Terrorism, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Terrorism, Parachinar Blast. Permanent link to the news story "Terrorists will fail in attempt to regain lost relevance: COAS" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128195-Terrorists-will-fail-in-attempt-to-regain-lost-relevance-COAS.

GEO TV NETWORK